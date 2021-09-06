Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.12

The board of Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.12 per share on the 1st of October. The dividend yield will be 49% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Tredegar Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Tredegar's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 30% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, EPS could fall by 6.5% if the company can't turn things around from the last few years. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 1,209%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Tredegar Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:TG Historic Dividend September 6th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.16 to US$0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Tredegar has seen earnings per share falling at 6.5% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Tredegar that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

