Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Has Announced A Dividend Of US$0.12

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) will pay a dividend of US$0.12 on the 1st of October. The dividend yield will be 51% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Tredegar Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Tredegar was paying out 81% of earnings, but a comparatively small 30% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

EPS is set to fall by 6.5% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 1,209%, which could put the dividend in jeopardy if the company's earnings don't improve.

Tredegar Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:TG Historic Dividend August 23rd 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.16 in 2011, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, Tredegar's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 6.5% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Tredegar's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. We don't think Tredegar is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Tredegar that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.