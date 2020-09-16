Tredegar Corporation (TG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Tredegar Corporation (TG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.93, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TG was $15.93, representing a -32.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.48 and a 40.85% increase over the 52 week low of $11.31.

TG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). TG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

