Dividends
TG

Tredegar Corporation (TG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Tredegar Corporation (TG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.93, the dividend yield is 3.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TG was $15.93, representing a -32.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.48 and a 40.85% increase over the 52 week low of $11.31.

TG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). TG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TG

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular