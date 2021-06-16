Tredegar Corporation (TG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Tredegar Corporation (TG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.05, the dividend yield is 2.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TG was $16.05, representing a -32.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.71 and a 14.56% increase over the 52 week low of $14.01.

TG is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Clorox Company (CLX) and Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). TG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.33.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.