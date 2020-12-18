Tredegar Corporation (TG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2020

Tredegar Corporation (TG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $6.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4975% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.51, the dividend yield is 124.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TG was $19.51, representing a -17.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.71 and a 72.5% increase over the 52 week low of $11.31.

TG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) and Baker Hughes Company (BKR). TG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.