Tredegar Corporation (TG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Tredegar Corporation (TG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that TG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.22, the dividend yield is 4.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TG was $11.22, representing a -45.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.56 and a 3.41% increase over the 52 week low of $10.85.

TG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as AMTEK, Inc. (AME) and Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC). TG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

