Tredegar Corporation Reports Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Tredegar Corporation (TG) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.66 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $10.10 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tredegar Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.0 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $186.53 million from $164.73 million last year.

Tredegar Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.66 Mln. vs. $10.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.17 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $186.53 Mln vs. $164.73 Mln last year.

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