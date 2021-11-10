Trecora Resources' (NYSE:TREC) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. In light of that, from a first glance at Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Trecora Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0048 = US$1.3m ÷ (US$308m - US$36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Trecora Resources has an ROCE of 0.5%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 11%.

NYSE:TREC Return on Capital Employed November 10th 2021

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Trecora Resources, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Trecora Resources. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 8.4% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Trecora Resources becoming one if things continue as they have.

What We Can Learn From Trecora Resources' ROCE

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 30% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

