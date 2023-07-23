News & Insights

Treaty that created modern Turkey still evokes pain for some, 100 years after signing

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 23 (Reuters) - The Treaty of Lausanne that formed modern Turkey is still cherished by some but remains a disappointment for others including Kurds and Armenians who hoped for autonomous regions and justice for Ottoman-era crimes.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan commemorated the anniversary in a statement last year, praising elements of it and saying that Turkey had meticulously monitored its implementation.

Some 6,000 Kurdish protesters joined a march through the city on Saturday, waving flags and forming human chains.

She was referring to 1915 massacres and the forced deportation of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire - an event now labelled genocide by dozens of countries but denied by Turkey, which says thousands of both Turks and Armenians died in inter-ethnic violence.

While the agreement was hailed at the time as a chance for lasting peace, some of its outcomes, like the exchange of more than 1.5 million ethnic Greeks and Turks, are now seen as a "terrible mistake", said Jonathan Conlin, a historian at a project that looks at the legacy of the treaty.

"I think it (the treaty) has endured because everyone's equally unhappy about it," he said.

