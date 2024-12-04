News & Insights

Treatt plc Proposes Final Dividend for 2024

Treatt plc (GB:TET) has released an update.

Treatt plc has announced a proposed final dividend of 5.81 pence per share for 2024, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. If approved, the dividend will be distributed on March 13, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 7, 2025. This move highlights Treatt’s commitment to rewarding its investors.

