Treatt plc Proposes Final Dividend for 2024

Treatt plc (GB:TET) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Treatt plc has announced a proposed final dividend of 5.81 pence per share for 2024, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. If approved, the dividend will be distributed on March 13, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 7, 2025. This move highlights Treatt’s commitment to rewarding its investors.
For further insights into GB:TET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.