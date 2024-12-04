Treatt plc Proposes Final Dividend for 2024

Treatt plc (GB:TET) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Treatt plc has announced a proposed final dividend of 5.81 pence per share for 2024, pending shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. If approved, the dividend will be distributed on March 13, 2025, to shareholders recorded by February 7, 2025. This move highlights Treatt’s commitment to rewarding its investors.

For further insights into GB:TET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.