Treatt (LSE:TET) Price Target Decreased by 8.40% to 702.10

The average one-year price target for Treatt (LSE:TET) has been revised to 702.10 / share. This is an decrease of 8.40% from the prior estimate of 766.46 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 505.00 to a high of 840.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.54% from the latest reported closing price of 448.50 / share.

Treatt Maintains 1.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.75%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treatt. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 40.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TET is 0.31%, a decrease of 48.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.65% to 719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 267K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WMMAX - Teton Westwood Mighty Mites Fund holds 192K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VIAAX - Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 83K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TET by 1.74% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 112.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TET by 6.25% over the last quarter.

USAWX - World Growth Fund Shares holds 35K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

