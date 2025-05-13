Treatt H1 Pre-tax Earnings Down; Reaffirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Treatt plc (TET.L), a manufacturer and supplier of diverse and sustainable natural extracts and ingredients, on Tuesday reported that pre-tax income declined in the first half of fiscal 2025 compared with the previous year. The company also reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 guidance.

For the first half of the year, profit before tax for the period fell 59.6% to 2.9 million pounds from 7.1 million pounds last year.

Basic earnings per share were 3.56 pence versus 8.72 pence last year.

Adjusted profit before tax was 3.6 million pounds, compared to 7.6 million pounds last year.

Adjusted basic earnings per share were 4.49 pence versus 9.35 pence in the previous year's same period.

Adjusted operating profit declined 53.1% from the previous year to 3.8 million pounds.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 38.9% to 6.5 million pounds from 10.6 million pounds in the previous year.

Revenue decreased 11% to 64.2 million pounds from 72.1 million pounds last year.

Further, the company announced a dividend per share of 2.60 pence, which aligns with the prior year.

Looking ahead, Treatt continues to expect full-year 2025 revenue to range between 146 million pounds and 153 million pounds and adjusted pre-tax profit to range between 16 million pounds and 18 million pounds.

Treatt is currently trading 2.4% lessser at 265.00 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

