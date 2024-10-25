News & Insights

Treatment.com AI Inc. Secures $1.95M in Private Placement

October 25, 2024 — 07:05 pm EDT

Treatment.com International (TSE:TRUE) has released an update.

Treatment.com AI Inc. successfully closed an over-subscribed private placement, raising approximately $1.95 million. The funds are intended to support the company’s growth plans over the next year. Investors showed strong confidence, reflected in the overwhelming response to this fundraising effort.

