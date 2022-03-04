ETFs

Treatment of Russia in Alerian S-Network Global Equity Indexes

NEW YORK, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following consultation with the Alerian S-Network Index Committee, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes will remove all Russian-linked index constituents from all Alerian S-Network Equity Indexes effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022.

In accordance with the ‘Ongoing Maintenance’ standard of Alerian S-Network Global Indexes, all Russian-linked index constituents will be removed from the indexes included in Appendix A effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Moscow Exchange (MOEX) Listed Index Constituents and Russia Depositary Receipts (ADRs/GDRs) will be removed at .01 local currency of the security effective from the open on Monday, March 7, 2022. (See Appendix B)

All other Russian-linked index constituents, as defined by the Alerian S-Network Global Indexes Classification System, will be removed at their official closing price on Friday, March 4, 2022. If the constituent is suspended from trading on Friday, March 4, 2022, it will be removed at .01 local currency of the security.

Due to the implementation of sanctions, VTB Bank (VTBR RM, VTBR LI) will be removed at .01 local currency of the security.

Following the removal of Russian-linked index constituents from all indexes, Russian-linked index constituents will be ineligible for inclusion in all Alerian S-Network Global Equity indexes until additional timetable for re-inclusion is agreed upon with the Alerian S-Network Index Committee.

Appendix A. Alerian S-Network Affected Indexes

INDEX TICKER INDEX NAME
ECOMX S-Network Global E-Commerce Index
EDOGX S-Network Emerging Sector Dividend Dogs Index
FUTURE S-Network Electric & Future Vehicle Ecosystem Index
RVEA S-Network Natural Resources Agriculture Index
RVECP S-Network Natural Resources Composite Index
RVEE S-Network Natural Resources Energy Index
RVEI VanEck Natural Resources Index
RVEM S-Network Natural Resources Metals Index
SNADRX S-Network ADR Dividend Dogs Index
SNG2500 S-Network Global Equity 2500 Index
SNG5500 S-Network Global Equity 5500 Index
SNGBLDR S-Network Global Infrastructure Builders Index
SNGDRX S-Network Global Depositary Receipt Index
SNGIDX S-Network Global Index
SNGINFR S-Network Global Infrastructure Index
SNGIOI S-Network Global Infrastructure Owners Index
SNGTINF S-Network Global IT Infrastructure Index
SNNADX S-Network North American Disruptor Index
SNUSDX S-Network US Disruptor Index
SNX02X S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Consumer Staples Index
SNX03X S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Energy Index
SNX04X S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Financials Index
SNX07X S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Materials Index
SNX08X S-Network Emerging Markets Equity ICE Media & Communications Index
SNX1000 S-Network Emerging Markets Equity 1000 Index
SNX500 S-Network Emerging Markets Equity Liquid 500 Index
SNXXCN S-Network Emerging Markets (Ex-China) Equity 300 Index

Appendix B. Removed Russian-Linked Securities

SEDOL ISIN BB TICKER COMPANY NAME
B5B6XH9 RU000A0DQZE3 AFKS RM AFK Sistema PAO
B58X588 RU0009062285 AFLT RM Aeroflot-Rossiyskiye Avialinii PAO
B5MTFN7 US7496552057 AGRO LI Ros Agro PLC
B5902M1 RU0009028674 AKRN RM Akron PAO
B6QPBP2 RU0007252813 ALRS RM AK Alrosa PAO
BTSTNP7 RU000A0JUG31 CBOM RM Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank PAO
B5B9C59 RU0009046510 CHMF RM Severstal' PAO
BTSTNQ8 RU000A0JSQ90 DSKY RM Detskiy Mir PAO
BJ9NFD0 RU000A100K72 ENPG RM En+ Group PAO
B5B5BY9 RU000A0F5UN3 ENRU RM Enel Rossiya PAO
B5TWX80 US29760G1031 ETLN LI Etalon Group PLC
B59RSV3 RU000A0JPNN9 FEES RM FSK YeES PAO
BMBZJJ9 US33835G2057 FIXP RM Fix Price Group Ltd
BN30342 US33835G2057 FIXP LI Fix Price Group Ltd
B59L4L7 RU0007661625 GAZP RM Gazprom PAO
5140989 US3682872078 OGZD LI Gazprom PAO
B2QTGT5 US37949E2046 GLTR LI Globaltrans Investment PLC
B5B1TX2 RU0007288411 GMKN RM GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO
BGYB2Q0 US42207L1061 HHR US HeadHunter Group PLC
BD9WJD3 US40425X4079 HMSG LI HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group PLC
B58HDC0 RU000A0JPKH7 HYDR RM Federal Hydro-Generating Company RusHydro PAO
B5B2VL7 RU000A0JPNM1 IRAO RM Inter RAO YEES PAO
B59SNS8 RU0009024277 LKOH RM NK Lukoil PAO
BYZDW27 US69343P1057 LKOD LI NK Lukoil PAO
B59F840 RU000A0JPFP0 LSRG RM Gruppa LSR PAO
B5B1RP0 RU0009084396 MAGN RM Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat PAO
B1VX446 US5591892048 MMK LI Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works GDR
2603225 US6074091090 MBT US Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
BLR6BF9 US55279C2008 MDMG RM MD Medical Group Investments PLC
B8JZ5X9 US55279C2008 MDMG LI MD Medical Group Investments PLC
B59GLW2 RU000A0JKQU8 MGNT RM Magnit PAO
B2QKYZ0 US55953Q2021 MGNT LI Magnit PAO
B9GFHQ6 RU000A0JR4A1 MOEX RM Moskovskaya Birzha MMVB-RTS PAO
B59MBC0 RU0008958863 MSNG RM Mosenergo PAO
BYV8NQ7 US5838406081 MTL US Mechel PAO
B5960H0 RU000A0DKXV5 MTLR RM Mechel PAO
B59FPS3 RU0007775219 MTSS RM Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company
B59SPB5 RU000A0JPGA0 MVID RM M.video PAO
BYSW6D0 US55315J1025 MNOD LI GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' PAO
B59FPC7 RU0009046452 NLMK RM Novolipetsk Steel PAO
B0RTNX3 US67011E2046 NLMK LI Novolipetsk Steel PAO
B59HPK1 RU000A0DKVS5 NVTK RM Novatek PAO
B0DK750 US6698881090 NVTK LI Novatek PAO
BMT63L4 US6708662019 OKEY RM O'Key Group SA
B3ZQM29 RU000A0JRKT8 PHOR RM PhosAgro PAO
B62QPJ1 US71922G2093 PHOR LI PhosAgro PAO
B59Q6G1 RU000A0JP7J7 PIKK RM Gruppa Kompaniy PIK PAO
B07T3T9 US98387E2054 FIVE LI X5 Retail Group NV
B57R0L9 RU000A0JNAA8 PLZL RM Polyus PAO
BYXL3S6 US73181M1172 PLZL LI Polyus PAO
B6T5S47 JE00B6T5S470 POLY LN Polymetal International PLC
B8SCPH5 US74735M1080 QIWI US Qiwi PLC
B17FSC2 US67812M2070 ROSN LI NK Rosneft' PAO
B5B2883 RU000A0JPVK8 RSTIP RM Rossiyskiye Seti PAO
B58ZLT7 RU0008943394 RTKM RM Rostelekom PAO
BNGCVY1 RU000A1025V3 RUAL RM United Co RUSAL International PJSC
4767981 RU0009029540 SBER RM Sberbank Rossii PAO
B5SC091 US80585Y3080 SBER LI Sberbank Rossii PAO
B59L417 RU0009062467 SIBN RM Gazprom Neft' PAO
B5BHQP1 RU0008926258 SNGS RM Surgutneftegaz PAO
B01WHG9 US8688612048 SGGD LI Surgutneftegaz PAO
B05N809 US48122U2042 SSA LI AFK Sistema PAO
B1G4YH7 US8181503025 SVST LI Severstal' PAO
B59BXN2 RU0009033591 TATN RM Tatneft' PAO
BYY37Q7 US8766292051 ATAD LI Tatneft' PAO
B59NHY7 RU0009091573 TRNFP RM Transneft' PAO
B53NQB3 US5603172082 VKCO LI VK Co Ltd
B5B1TP4 RU000A0JP5V6 VTBR RM Bank VTB PAO
B1W7FX3 US46630Q2021 VTBR LI Bank VTB PAO
B5BSZB3 NL0009805522 YNDX US Yandex NV


About Alerian S-Network Global Indexes

Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Alerian acquired S-Network Global Indexes in 2020, expanding the firm’s index offerings and services to partners. Combined, the firm serves the global investment community through indexing, benchmarking, and calculation services. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes offer a comprehensive family of energy, income, and thematic indexes. Today, the firm has over $23 billion in total assets benchmarked to its indexes and over 200 customers worldwide.

Alerian and S-Network Global Indexes contact: Robert Hughes, rhughes@alerian.com.

