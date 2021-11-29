Treating Private Pain: How Suzanne Sinatra Is Disrupting the Female Wellness Space

Suzanne Sinatra

Private Packs was born out of a personal need when Suzanne experienced a traumatic Brazilian wax that left her with second-degree burns to her genitals. As a result, she sought to design a product that would combat her discomfort. But what came next was something Suzanne never had imagined—she was diagnosed with cancer just two weeks before her company launched. While battling for her life, Suzanne continued building Private Packs. Despite the odds, she beat cancer and came out of the experience with a growing business, making her story one of resilience and strength.

We asked Suzanne about the problems Private Packs solves, how her past experiences contributed to her entrepreneurial journey, and the achievements she is most proud of thus far.

Q: Tell us the story behind the founding of Private Packs: How and why did you start working on your company?

A: Private Packs is a women's personal care brand that makes pain management solutions for the private body parts. I started working on Private Packs after a Brazilian wax left me with excruciating second-degree burns on my lady parts. I was so desperate for relief that I got creative. I sketched the first Private Packs in my journal that night. A few years later, I found myself again in need of Private Packs when I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and chemically induced into early menopause, causing extreme chronic vaginal dryness. I have since discovered that vaginal dryness affects up to 60 percent of menopausal women. When it comes to menopause, it’s sad that all we hear is the psychosomatic effect, hot flashes, and night sweats. We’re not taught that, because of the decrease in estrogen which regulates your body’s temperature, menopause can also make your bones weak and lead to vaginal dryness.

Q: What problem does Private Packs solve?

A: Private Packs exist to combat women having to hack DIY solutions for their genital health. Private pain is no new phenomenon—but embracing it is. Private Packs provide direct pain and trauma relief on the go. We disrupt the common narrative that vulvovaginal pain, infection, or symptoms of female sexuality around suffering is taboo. Our breasts and vulvas are powerful, and my products honor them with beautiful design, conscious creation, and a community committed to female health.

Q: In what ways has your upbringing or past experiences contributed to how you operate as an entrepreneur?

A: My past experience being a member of the Royal Canadian Armed Forces—one of three women in Canada selected for a highly competitive Aircrew Search and Survival course—has had the greatest impact on my entrepreneurship journey. Discipline, tenacity, perseverance, leadership, resilience, and passion are traits that make a great service member, and all of these attributes also lends itself to becoming a great entrepreneur. Look at the founders of Nike, Go Daddy, and FedEx—all veterans, and huge successes.

Additionally, I believe my experience battling breast cancer and building up the product from my hospital bed, while simultaneously becoming penniless, were all contributing factors in how I took my experiences and built a product that now serves many.

Q: What are the biggest mistakes you’ve made?

A: The biggest mistake I ever made was thinking that better-educated individuals, younger individuals, or veteran entrepreneurs know my business better than I do, which is not the case. By understanding the experiences my users face, I am capable of knowing what kind of products best serve their needs.

Q: We dare you to brag: What achievements are you most proud of?

A: We have an FDA-registered product in the market and are helping women elevatate their healing for their most private body part. We are breaking the stigma that genital discomfort automatically labels someone as dirty.

Q: How would you describe the journey you’ve had in a few sentences?

A: My founder journey has been a test of my faith and my resilience. I did not anticipate that being diagnosed with breast cancer, losing everything, and having to go on welfare and food stamps while I was building my company would become a defining moment in my life. I realized in order to make Private Packs successful, I would have to first fight for my life. Despite the many obstacles and difficulties I have experienced, I would do it all over again.

Q: What’s next for you and your company?

A: Private Packs will soon be available nationwide in 550 CVS stores. We accomplished this without VC funding and we are less than a year old. This partnership is very important to me because CVS wants to make sexual health products available and accessible for women nationwide.

Suzanne is a member of Dreamers & Doers, a private collective that amplifies the entrepreneurial pursuits of extraordinary women through thought leadership opportunities, authentic connection, and access. Learn more about Dreamers & Doers and subscribe to their monthly The Digest for top entrepreneurial and career resources.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.