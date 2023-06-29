Treat Yourself: 16 Cars That Are Worth the Splurge

Some people splurge on high-end rides because they're fast, others because they're luxurious, others because they're powerful, others because they're high-tech, others because they're status symbols -- or all of the above.
GOBankingRates created a list of 16 pricey cars that are worth the cash for anyone who has the means. The list was sourced using the U.S. News & World Report's rankings for: Best Small Cars, Best Midsized Cars, Best Large Cars, Best Luxury Cars, Best Electric Cars and Best Luxury Convertibles. For every car listed, the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) was recorded as a range from the cheapest model to the most expensive. The MSRP was averaged and compared to the Kelley Blue Book average transaction price (ATP) per car class to find the difference. The cars are listed from the most over the ATP to the least.
Average gas mileage is for the base model; if the mileage wasn't available for that car, the lowest mileage of all models was used. The difference in miles per gallon among cars is amazing when you add in the electric vehicles.
No matter which car you fancy, they're all, however, among the coolest, fastest, best-looking and most luxurious cars on the road.
2023 Audi R8
- Starting MSRP: $190,350
- KBB ATP: $141,822
- City mpg: 14
- Highway mpg: 23
- Combined mpg: 18.5
2023 Porsche 911
- Starting MSRP: $189,200
- KBB ATP: $140,672
- City mpg: 18
- Highway mpg: 24
- Combined mpg: 21
2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Starting MSRP: $171,750
- KBB ATP: $123,222
- City mpg: 20
- Highway mpg: 28
- Combined mpg: 24
2023 Nissan GT-R
- Starting MSRP: $171,750
- KBB ATP: $123,222
- City mpg: 20
- Highway mpg: 28
- Combined mpg: 24
2023 Porsche Panamera
- Starting MSRP: $149,600
- KBB ATP: $101,072
- City mpg: 18
- Highway mpg: 23
- Combined mpg: 20.5
2023 Porsche Taycan
- Starting MSRP: $138,350
- KBB ATP: $89,822
- City mpg: 78
- Highway mpg: 78
- Combined mpg: 78
2023 Lucid Air
- Starting MSRP: $133,200
- KBB ATP: $84,672
- City mpg: 110
- Highway mpg: 111
- Combined mpg: 110.5
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan
- Starting MSRP: $125,975
- KBB ATP: $77,447
- City mpg: 76
- Highway mpg: 78
- Combined mpg: 77
2023 Audi e-Tron GT
- Starting MSRP: $124,400
- KBB ATP: $75,872
- City mpg: 81
- Highway mpg: 83
- Combined mpg: 82
2023 BMW i7
- Starting MSRP: $119,300
- KBB ATP: $70,772
- City mpg: 81
- Highway mpg: 85
- Combined mpg: 83
2023 BMW 8-Series
- Starting MSRP: $116,200
- KBB ATP: $67,672
- City mpg: 21
- Highway mpg: 29
- Combined mpg: 25
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Starting MSRP: 106,250
- KBB ATP: $57,722
- City mpg: 17
- Highway mpg: 23
- Combined mpg: 20
2023 BMW 7-Series
- Starting MSRP: 106,050
- KBB ATP: $57,522
- City mpg: 25
- Highway mpg: 31
- Combined mpg: 28
2023 Tesla Model S
- Starting MSRP: $104,990
- KBB ATP: $56,462
- City mpg: 124
- Highway mpg: 115
- Combined mpg: 119.5
2023 Audi A8
- Starting MSRP: $102,000
- KBB ATP: $53,472
- City mpg: 19
- Highway mpg: 28
- Combined mpg: 23.5
2023 Lexus LC
- Starting MSRP: $98,475
- KBB ATP: $49,947
- City mpg: 16
- Highway mpg: 25
- Combined mpg: 20.5
