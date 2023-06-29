Treat Yourself: 16 Cars That Are Worth the Splurge

Some people splurge on high-end rides because they're fast, others because they're luxurious, others because they're powerful, others because they're high-tech, others because they're status symbols -- or all of the above.

GOBankingRates created a list of 16 pricey cars that are worth the cash for anyone who has the means. The list was sourced using the U.S. News & World Report's rankings for: Best Small Cars, Best Midsized Cars, Best Large Cars, Best Luxury Cars, Best Electric Cars and Best Luxury Convertibles. For every car listed, the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) was recorded as a range from the cheapest model to the most expensive. The MSRP was averaged and compared to the Kelley Blue Book average transaction price (ATP) per car class to find the difference. The cars are listed from the most over the ATP to the least.

Average gas mileage is for the base model; if the mileage wasn't available for that car, the lowest mileage of all models was used. The difference in miles per gallon among cars is amazing when you add in the electric vehicles.

No matter which car you fancy, they're all, however, among the coolest, fastest, best-looking and most luxurious cars on the road.

2023 Audi R8

Starting MSRP: $190,350

$190,350 KBB ATP: $141,822

$141,822 City mpg: 14

14 Highway mpg: 23

23 Combined mpg: 18.5

2023 Porsche 911

Starting MSRP: $189,200

$189,200 KBB ATP: $140,672

$140,672 City mpg: 18

18 Highway mpg: 24

24 Combined mpg: 21

2023 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Starting MSRP: $171,750

$171,750 KBB ATP: $123,222

$123,222 City mpg: 20

20 Highway mpg: 28

28 Combined mpg: 24

2023 Nissan GT-R

Starting MSRP: $171,750

$171,750 KBB ATP: $123,222

$123,222 City mpg: 20

20 Highway mpg: 28

28 Combined mpg: 24

2023 Porsche Panamera

Starting MSRP: $149,600

$149,600 KBB ATP: $101,072

$101,072 City mpg: 18

18 Highway mpg: 23

23 Combined mpg: 20.5

2023 Porsche Taycan

Starting MSRP: $138,350

$138,350 KBB ATP: $89,822

$89,822 City mpg: 78

78 Highway mpg: 78

78 Combined mpg: 78

2023 Lucid Air

Starting MSRP: $133,200

$133,200 KBB ATP: $84,672

$84,672 City mpg: 110

110 Highway mpg: 111

111 Combined mpg: 110.5

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan

Starting MSRP: $125,975

$125,975 KBB ATP: $77,447

$77,447 City mpg: 76

76 Highway mpg: 78

78 Combined mpg: 77

2023 Audi e-Tron GT

Starting MSRP: $124,400

$124,400 KBB ATP: $75,872

$75,872 City mpg: 81

81 Highway mpg: 83

83 Combined mpg: 82

2023 BMW i7

Starting MSRP: $119,300

$119,300 KBB ATP: $70,772

$70,772 City mpg: 81

81 Highway mpg: 85

85 Combined mpg: 83

2023 BMW 8-Series

Starting MSRP: $116,200

$116,200 KBB ATP: $67,672

$67,672 City mpg: 21

21 Highway mpg: 29

29 Combined mpg: 25

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman

Starting MSRP: 106,250

106,250 KBB ATP: $57,722

$57,722 City mpg: 17

17 Highway mpg: 23

23 Combined mpg: 20

2023 BMW 7-Series

Starting MSRP: 106,050

106,050 KBB ATP: $57,522

$57,522 City mpg: 25

25 Highway mpg: 31

31 Combined mpg: 28

2023 Tesla Model S

Starting MSRP: $104,990

$104,990 KBB ATP: $56,462

$56,462 City mpg: 124

124 Highway mpg: 115

115 Combined mpg: 119.5

2023 Audi A8

Starting MSRP: $102,000

$102,000 KBB ATP: $53,472

$53,472 City mpg: 19

19 Highway mpg: 28

28 Combined mpg: 23.5

2023 Lexus LC

Starting MSRP: $98,475

$98,475 KBB ATP: $49,947

$49,947 City mpg: 16

16 Highway mpg: 25

25 Combined mpg: 20.5

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Treat Yourself: 16 Cars That Are Worth the Splurge

