Treat Yourself to Birthday Freebies at These 25 Restaurants

Your birthday is the perfect time to celebrate yourself, all that you've been through, and what makes you unique. Instead of using your credit card to pay for a fancy birthday dinner, why not take advantage of free birthday treats from restaurants and eateries in your community?

Many restaurants offer birthday freebies to their loyal customers. You could score several freebies during your birthday month -- making your birthday celebrations more affordable.

Are you ready to celebrate? Here are 25 birthday freebies that are well worth it:

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza and Wings: Score a free 12" traditional pizza.

Baskin-Robbins: Get a free scoop of ice cream.

Ben & Jerry's: Treat yourself to free ice cream.

Brugger's Bagels: Enjoy a free bagel with cream cheese.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Get six free wings during your birthday month.

Chili's: Get a free dessert to celebrate your birthday.

Cold Stone Creamery: Score a BOGO treat coupon for your birthday.

Crumbl Cookies: Celebrate with a free birthday cookie.

Del Taco: Get a free birthday milkshake or dessert -- your rewards level tier determines which birthday freebie you receive.

Dunkin Donuts: Sip on a free beverage of choice.

Firehouse Subs: Get a free medium sub during your birthday week.

IHOP: Get a plate of free birthday pancakes.

Jamba Juice: Sip on a free birthday smoothie.

Jersey Mike's Subs: Get a free birthday sub.

Moe's Southwest Grille: Grab a free burrito for your special day!

Olive Garden: Score a free dessert for your birthday.

Panera Bread: Enjoy a free birthday pastry.

Papa John's: Get a complimentary dessert.

Pinkberry: Enjoy a free frozen yogurt.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Get a free birthday cookie.

Red Robin: Get a free burger as a birthday treat.

Smashburger: Get a free side, burger, or both -- your birthday freebie depends on your rewards level tier.

Smoothie King: Score a free birthday smoothie.

Starbucks: Enjoy a free food or drink item on your birthday.

TGI Fridays: Get a free dessert with a purchase of $5 or more during your birthday month.

How to claim your free birthday treats

Many restaurants and fast food businesses offering birthday freebies require you to join their free rewards program to earn your free birthday reward. The good news is it takes only a few seconds to sign up for these programs.

But if you forget to do so, you can't just show up expecting your birthday treat. Most companies require you to have your free reward in your mobile app or have you show an email with a freebie coupon.

By signing up for these free loyalty programs now, you can prepare well before your special day arrives. This way, you'll be ready for a month full of birthday treats. Additionally, many of these rewards programs offer valuable perks that can help you save money.

Freebies are a win for your wallet

These birthday freebies are a win for your wallet. You can still celebrate your special day without breaking the bank. By spending less, you can keep more money in your bank account. Isn't it great that celebrating your birthday with these deals can help you reach your personal finance goals sooner?

Keep in mind that this list isn't exhaustive. Look for locally based restaurants and eateries in your community that offer birthday treats so you can maximize your freebies.

