Treasury's Yellen embraces Fed

By Philip Scipio

Jan 29 (IFR) - Janet Yellen was sworn in as 78th US Treasury Secretary last week, vowing to work closely with the Federal Reserve to control the financial crises touched off by the Covid-19 pandemic. But she put restarting lending programmes on the back burner.

Yellen said during her time at the Fed, including four years as chairwoman, staff at the Treasury and Fed grew especially close during the economic crisis.

“Now we need to do it again,” she said in her first remarks to the 84,000 person Treasury department.

“I remember participating in a countless string of late-night conference calls and admiring the dedication and creativity of Treasury’s experts. Your work helped save the economy from its worst crisis since the Depression."

While Yellen has a close working relationship with current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, she suggested she will not, as a matter of course, attempt to reopen several Federal Reserve lending facilities launched under the CARES Act that were allowed to expire under previous Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

“The Federal Reserve will continue to provide support to the economy through its ongoing programmes and the use of its available tools but as mandated by Congress, the 13(3) facilities funded by the CARES Act will not be available,” she told the US Senate ahead of her confirmation

She did, however, warn that “taking too little action poses the greatest risk”.

The Fed, meanwhile, squirrelled away a bit for a rainy day. The Fed's weekly report showed the corporate credit facilities terminated all purchases at the end of last year and held US$14.2bn of corporate bonds and ETFs, according to Bank of America analysts. While the Fed returned CARES Act money to the Treasury, it appears to have kept amounts similar to asset holdings.

“If that's true these facilities could be reactivated quickly if needed with moderate firepower, assuming up to 10x leverage the Fed was operating with,” BofA credit strategist Hans Mikkelsen wrote.

That would require permission from Yellen. But first she would need to craft a new programme that fits the parameters of the Covid relief bill passed by Congress in December.

“Without Treasury . . . Americans would not have received economic impact payments from the CARES Act. But now we must complete the task,” Yellen told Treasury staffers.

“But even as we work to recover from this pandemic, we cannot forget about the Department’s usual business; the essential work that ranges from overseeing financial markets, to managing the nation’s finances, to strengthening the global economy and fighting illicit finance in partnership with America’s allies,” she said.

Yellen said she would embark on a “listening tour” in her first weeks in the new job.

