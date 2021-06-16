Treasury's Adeyemo calls for private sector job growth in Argentine economic framework

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The United States would support a strong economic policy framework for Argentina that includes measures promoting private sector job growth, Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Argentine Finance Minister Martin Guzman, Treasury said.

Adeyemo spoke by phone with Guzman on Tuesday and reviewed Argentina’s consultations with the Paris Club of official bilateral creditors, and its pending negotiation of a new program with the International Monetary Fund, Treasury said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He indicated that a strong economic policy framework for Argentina that provides a vision for private sector job growth would have the support of the United States and the international community," it said.so may

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

