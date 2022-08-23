Treasury Yields Rise in Anticipation of Fed Gathering in Jackson Hole

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting a five-week peak of 3.039%, while the 30-year yield climbed to a seven-week high of 3.268%. Yields rose as investors await a Federal Reserve gathering occurring later this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Fed is widely expected to reinforce its commitment to tackling inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Jackson Hole symposium. Last week's Fed minutes appeared to suggest that the Fed is on course to continue to increase interest rates with the central bank seeing "little evidence" that inflation was easing. The auction for shorter-dated coupons this week also added to the sell-off in Treasuries, pushing their yields higher. Traders typically sell Treasuries before an auction and then buy them back at a lower price.

Finsum: Treasuries hit multi-week highs on Monday as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Friday morning at the Jackson Hole symposium.

