Treasury yields rise as Fed aids commercial paper market

By Karen Pierog

March 17 - U.S. Treasury yields headed higher on Tuesday as Wall Street recorded gains after devastating losses and the Federal Reserve rode to the rescue of the stressed commercial paper market.

Stocks rose a day after recording their biggest tumble since the crash of 1987 in the wake of the Fed's announcement it will relaunch financial crisis-era purchases of short-term corporate debt to thaw credit markets strained by the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield US10YT=RR rose to 0.835%, up from 0.728% at Monday's close as risk appetite improved, reducing demand for safe-haven debt. Investors are hoping that the Fed's moves will ease credit issues for companies.

"There's some confidence here that the end of the world will not happen, at least not this year," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "It seems to us that the monetary authorities moved very quickly to do what they could."

Meanwhile, the New York Federal Reserve said it would offer up to $500 billion in overnight loans later on Tuesday for repurchase agreements, or repo.

It is the central bank's latest effort to provide more liquidity to money markets during a period of high volatility related to the coronavirus.

In an earlier overnight repo operation on Tuesday, the NY Fed accepted $142.65 billion in bids submitted out of a possible $500 billion.

Yields on 30-year bonds US30YT=RR were last at 1.409% from Monday's close of 1.324%.

Two-year Treasury yields US2YT=RR were trading at 0.424%.

March 17 Tuesday 10:34AM New York / 1534 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.235

0.2391

-0.022

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.27

0.2741

-0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-92/256

0.4246

0.065

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-10/256

0.4868

0.050

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-194/256

0.5594

0.067

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-110/256

0.7654

0.093

10-year note US10YT=RR

106-80/256

0.8351

0.107

30-year bond US30YT=RR

114-100/256

1.4088

0.085

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 -1.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.00 -2.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -58.50 -2.75 (Reporting by Kate Duguid in New York and Karen Pierog in Chicago Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters))

