US Markets
TLT

Treasury yields rise after CPI surprises to upside in August

Contributor
Herbert Lash Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nguyen Huy Kham

U.S. Treasury yields rose and the inversion of a closely watched part of the yield curve increased on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices rose again in August instead of declining as bond and equity markets had widely expected.

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose and the inversion of a closely watched part of the yield curve increased on Tuesday after monthly U.S consumer prices rose again in August instead of declining as bond and equity markets had widely expected.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RRrose 5.9 basis points to 3.422%, while the two-year US2YT=RR yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, rose 12.4 basis points to 3.695%.

The gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes US2US10=RR, seen as a recession harbinger, was at -27.3 basis points.

The consumer price index gained 0.1% last month after being unchanged in July, the Labor Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI dipping 0.1%.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TLT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular