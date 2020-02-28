Treasury Yields Keep Falling Because Safety Is the Flavor of the Month

Treasury prices were on track for another steep rally Friday, with yields on the two-, three- and five-year notes all falling below 1%.

Treasuries were on track for another steep rally Friday, with yields on the two-, three- and five-year notes all falling below 1%, as investors sought safety from severe declines in stocks.

Yields dropped sharply, with the steepest declines in shorter-term notes, thanks to increasingly widespread expectations for Federal Reserve easing. The rally in Treasuries—and selloff in stocks—accelerated after data on U.S. inflation and consumer-spending came in weaker than economists’ forecasts.

Investors were betting on at least one rate cut at the Fed’s meeting in March, after a series of inflation and consumer-spending reports fell short of forecasts. Futures data implied that traders had fully priced in at least one rate cut at its March meeting, and saw a 52% probability of two, according to CME Group.

Two-year yields fell 19 basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.911%. Three-year yields fell 17 basis points to 0.913%.

At the longer-dated end of the yield curve, the benchmark 10-year’s yield slid to 1.171% in early Friday trading, below many Wall Street strategists’ targets. Bank of America’s target, for example, was 1.25%. Paul Ciana, technical strategist with the bank, wrote in a note that the benchmark yield could fall even further in the first half of this year—to 1.08%, or even as low as 0.98%.

Riskier securities have been selling off most of this week, as investors worry about the potential effects that the spread of the coronavirus could have on the global economy and companies’ finances.

The S&P 500 was on track for a 12.5% weekly decline in early Friday trading, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was on track for a 13% drop.

By the end of Thursday’s trading session, derivatives markets were already pricing in nearly three rate cuts by the end of this year.

It isn’t clear what Fed officials actually plan to do, however. James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, said the Fed could cut rates if the coronavirus outbreak becomes a pandemic, but said that wasn’t his “base case.”

Early losses were muted in high-yield bond exchange-traded funds, however. The iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Bond ETF (HYG) was down 0.3%, after a 1.4% decline on Thursday.

