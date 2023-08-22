ECT - Stocks - Investing - Shutterstock (for editorial use)

Nasdaq Markets Outlook

Treasury Yields Hit Highest Since 2007 on Elevated Rate Fears

August 22, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by Nasdaq IR Intelligence

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities mostly HIGHER + TYields mostly HIGHER | yield on 10YR Japanese government bonds reach its highest level since 2014, at 0.66%

DJ +0.1% S&P500 +0.4% Nasdaq +0.6% R2K +0.4% Cdn TSX +0.2%

Stoxx Europe 600 +1.0% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.346%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,894, WTI +0%, $81; Brent +0%, $84, Bitcoin $26,017 

NOTABLE HEADLINES

  • Stocks to bitcoin, soaring US yields cast shadow over risk asset rally-RTRS
  • Majority of small businesses believe US is in recession-RTRS

2) Yield back-up / peak rates? | Treasury yields hit highest since 2007 on elevated rate fears-BBG 

10 year us treasury bond yield

* source: Yardeni Research 

rates FLATish to higher for remainder of 23 and cuts expected in 2024 

market implied change in fed funds rate

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research 

3) Stocks cheaper but not cheap

S&P index

* source: JPM AM

4) Nasdaq Investor Flows by Bill Bailey

Institutional investors were buyers last week despite stocks finishing lower

-mostly selective in certain spaces of Tech, Energy, and Industrials while staying on the sidelines in other areas of the market

-heavy index outflows seen last week across many major ETPs and Index funds. This will be interesting to follow if this is a sign of sentiment changing or if this was a one-off as the trend has been consistent inflows/buying from these firms.

-Net buying from retail investors also stands out after a long stretch of net selling. they are showing interest in consumer stocks which is an interesting strategy given the growing concern on consumer purchasing power diminishing this fall.

net buying and selling
Net buying from retail investors

* source: Nasdaq Investor Flows 

5) Dividend/income equity factors continue to be underperformers YTD while Growth outperformers as Yields rise... 

6) "Delinquencies are climbing (now above pre-Covid levels for autos and credit cards), despite near record-low unemployment. So when labor cools going into the recession, credit is bound to worsen. A lot." -Nancy Lazar, Piper Sandler

US credit card debt

* source: Piper Sandler

7) Performance: no recent direction with Growth vs Value, Large Caps back to outperforming

growth vs value
large cap vs small cap

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

8) Fed's Jackson Hole symposium = highlight for investors NEXT WEEK. +investors focus on global flash PMI prints + durable goods orders in the US + sentiment indicators across Europe.

9) Equity flows = positive but passive mgmt (ETFs) > active mgmt (mutual funds)

domestic equity fund flows

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

OFF TODAY

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

  • Sudden rally in China stocks has traders scratching their heads-BBG
  • Strategists see dip-buying opportunity arising from stock rally’s pause-BBG
  • China’s rate caution shines light on $56tn banking system-FT
  • House Freedom Caucus fires warning shot over government shutdown-AXIOS
  • Goldman sees US shutdown over spending 'more likely than not'-RTRS
  • North Korea: Camp David agreements possibility of 'thermonuclear war'-RTRS
  • China’s blueprint for an alternative world order-FT
  • Qantas Airways nears new Boeing 787 widebody order-RTRS
  • Equinor is exploring sale of $1 billion Azerbaijan assets-BBG
  • APA Group readies Pilbara power buy, results day raising-AFR
  • Small caps Rox, Battery Age, Pantera and Ecofibre rattle the tin-AFR
  • Pub baron seeks green light to lift Star stake-AFR
  • Shell receives final bids for UK North Sea Gas assets-BBG
  • Young Poong, Lotte Global Logistics to form battery recycling supply chain-KED
  • Microsoft submits fresh Activision deal to UK regulators-FT
  • CEOs extol benefits of AI on earnings calls but not in official filings-FT
  • S&P downgrades multiple US banks on growing liquidity worries-RTRS
  • Nvidia earnings will be major test for AI demand, market rally-RTRS
  • SoftBank’s Arm unveils plans for biggest US IPO in nearly 2 years-FT
  • Subway nears $9.6 bln sale to Arby's owner Roark - WSJ-RTRS
  • Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Iraq oil minister in Turkey to discuss resuming northern oil exports-RTRS 2) Oil market falls into holiday torpor-RTRS 3) Iran’s booming oil flows surge above 2 million barrels a day-BBG 4) Russia’s Flagship Oil above $60 does little to halt G-7 services-BBG 5) India's July Russian oil imports dip; Saudi import down to 2-1/2-yr low -trade-RTRS

Massud Ghaussy, CFA

About the author

Massud Ghaussy, CFA, is part of Nasdaq's IR Insights team and delivers daily insights that empowers readers to get a sense of the important issues impacting the day's trading.

Text

 