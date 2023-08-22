A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities mostly HIGHER + TYields mostly HIGHER | yield on 10YR Japanese government bonds reach its highest level since 2014, at 0.66%

DJ +0.1% S&P500 +0.4% Nasdaq +0.6% R2K +0.4% Cdn TSX +0.2%

Stoxx Europe 600 +1.0% APAC stocks HIGHER, 10YR TYield = 4.346%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $1,894, WTI +0%, $81; Brent +0%, $84, Bitcoin $26,017

NOTABLE HEADLINES

Stocks to bitcoin, soaring US yields cast shadow over risk asset rally-RTRS

Majority of small businesses believe US is in recession-RTRS

2) Yield back-up / peak rates? | Treasury yields hit highest since 2007 on elevated rate fears-BBG

* source: Yardeni Research

rates FLATish to higher for remainder of 23 and cuts expected in 2024

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

3) Stocks cheaper but not cheap

* source: JPM AM

4) Nasdaq Investor Flows by Bill Bailey

Institutional investors were buyers last week despite stocks finishing lower

-mostly selective in certain spaces of Tech, Energy, and Industrials while staying on the sidelines in other areas of the market

-heavy index outflows seen last week across many major ETPs and Index funds. This will be interesting to follow if this is a sign of sentiment changing or if this was a one-off as the trend has been consistent inflows/buying from these firms.

-Net buying from retail investors also stands out after a long stretch of net selling. they are showing interest in consumer stocks which is an interesting strategy given the growing concern on consumer purchasing power diminishing this fall.

* source: Nasdaq Investor Flows

5) Dividend/income equity factors continue to be underperformers YTD while Growth outperformers as Yields rise...

6) "Delinquencies are climbing (now above pre-Covid levels for autos and credit cards), despite near record-low unemployment. So when labor cools going into the recession, credit is bound to worsen. A lot." -Nancy Lazar, Piper Sandler

* source: Piper Sandler

7) Performance: no recent direction with Growth vs Value, Large Caps back to outperforming

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

8) Fed's Jackson Hole symposium = highlight for investors NEXT WEEK. +investors focus on global flash PMI prints + durable goods orders in the US + sentiment indicators across Europe.

9) Equity flows = positive but passive mgmt (ETFs) > active mgmt (mutual funds)

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

