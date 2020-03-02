Treasury Yields Fall to Record Lows Because Wall Street Thinks the Fed Is Going to Cut

Markets have reached a consensus: Global central banks will likely cut interest rates or increase asset purchases to offset the potential economic fallout from the spread of coronavirus.

Long-term Treasury yields fell to new record lows early Monday after Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda vowed to fight the epidemic with more liquidity and hinted at additional asset purchases. Those comments followed a similar statement from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The 10-year Treasury yield was down six basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 1.08% in morning U.S. trading Monday, after briefly falling below 1.05%, a record low. The 30-year yield was down three basis points at 1.6%.

The sharpest decline in yields, however, came in short-term Treasuries. One-year yields sank 14 basis points to 0.851%.

The Treasury market rally helps explain why equity indexes look more stable in morning trading after last week’s steep declines. The gains reflect a growing view that the U.S. central bank and Bank of Japan will both follow through and ease policy. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% in early trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%.

“Central banks may be limited in their ability to address this particular economic shock, but they will surely attempt to soften the blow,” Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a note on Sunday.

Now Wall Street is betting that at least one rate cut is a sure thing at—or before—the Fed’s meeting on March 17-18.

Goldman Sachs is expecting the central bank to cut by 50 basis points, or half of a percentage point, in the policy statement that will come at the end of that meeting, or possibly earlier. The bank’s economists are expecting another 50 basis- point cut in the second quarter, which would bring the Fed’s policy rate to a range of 0.5% to 0.75% before the second half of this year.

That would leave U.S. interest rates just 50 basis points away from their crisis-era low range of 0% to 0.25%. And on Monday, Wall Street strategists had already started to discuss ways to prepare portfolios for a return to interest rates near zero in the U.S. They recommended caution around benchmarking language in debt contracts with floating interest rates, for example.

There seems to be reason for central banks to act, given signs that the coronavirus could be causing a sharper slowdown in global economic growth than strategists had expected. On Sunday, Markit reported an all-time low print of 35.7 in its Chinese purchasing managers index.

