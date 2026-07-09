Treasury Yields Climb as Middle East Tensions Escalate: ETFs to Gain

U.S. Treasury yields moved sharply higher on July 8, 2026 thanks to a surge in oil prices after President Donald Trump indicated that the ceasefire with Iran had effectively ended during the NATO summit in Turkey. Rising geopolitical tensions fueled concerns about higher inflation, prompting investors to demand higher yields on government debt.

Rising Benchmark 10-Year Yield

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note, which influences borrowing costs for mortgages, auto loans and other consumer credit, rose about 6 basis points to 4.589%, at the time of writing. At the close, U.S. 10-year treasury yield was 4.56% on July 8.

Shorter- and longer-dated Treasury yields also advanced. The two-year Treasury yield, which is particularly sensitive to Federal Reserve policy expectations, climbed more than 5 basis points to 4.218%.

Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury yield, often influenced by long-term inflation and geopolitical developments, gained more than 4 basis points to 5.084%, at the time of writing, as mentioned in a CNBC article. At the close, the two-year Treasury yield was 4.21% and the 30-year Treasury yield was 5.06%

Oil Price Spike Fuels Inflation Concerns

Treasury yields came under upward pressure after fears of a collapse in ceasefire lifted oil prices, as higher energy costs could rekindle inflation. Oil prices remained firmly higher as geopolitical risks mounted. Rising inflation may lead the Fed to hike interest rates, which is why treasury yields rallied.

Given this, investors must be interested in finding out all possible strategies to weather a sudden jump in the benchmark interest rates. For them, below we highlighted a few investing tricks that could gift investors with gains in a rising rate environment.

Tap Senior Loan ETFs

Senior loans are floating rate instruments thus providing protection from rising interest rates. This is because senior loans usually have rates set at a specific level above LIBOR and are reset periodically which help in eliminating interest rate risk. Further, as the securities are senior to other forms of debt or equity, senior bank loans offer lower default risks even after belonging to the junk bond space.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF SEIX, which yields about 7.24% annually and Invesco Senior Loan ETF BKLN, which yields 6.57% annually are good picks here.

Play Floating Rate Bond ETFs

The floating rate bond has been an area to watch lately amid rising rate environment. Floating rate bonds are investment grade and do not pay a fixed rate to investors but have variable coupon rates that are often tied to an underlying index (such as LIBOR) plus a variable spread depending on the credit risk of issuers.

Since the coupons of these bonds are adjusted periodically, these are less sensitive to an increase in rates compared to the traditional bonds. Unlike fixed-coupon bonds, these do not lose value when the rates go up, making the bonds ideal for protecting investors against capital erosion in a rising rate environment.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF FLOT (yields 4.47% annually) and iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF TFLO (yields 3.84% annually) are two examples in this category.

Time for Cash-Like ETFs?

We believe cash and short-dated fixed income may play a greater role in adding stability to a portfolio. This is especially true given that the Fed may hike rates this year and short-term bond yields will rise alongside. That would result in a similar rate for cash-like assets such as money-market funds.

Investing options include JPMorgan UltraShort Income ETF JPST (yields 4.23% annually), Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF PGHY (yields 7.10% annually), and Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF FLDR (yields 4.33% annually). Such short-term bond ETFs also have lower interest rate sensitivity.

Hedge Rising Rates With Niche ETFs

There are some niche ETFs that guard against rising rates. These ETF options are: Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF PFIX, and Foliobeyond Rising Rates ETF RISR.

Go Short with Rate-Sensitive Sectors

Needless to say, sectors that perform well in a low-interest rate environment and offer higher yield, may falter when rates rise. Since real estate and utilities are such sectors, it is better to go for inverse REIT or utility ETFs.

ProShares UltraShort Real Estate SRS, ProShares Short Real Estate (REK) and ProShares UltraShort Utilities SDP are such inverse ETFs that could be wining bets in a rising rate environment.

Short U.S. Treasuries

Plus, shorting U.S. treasuries is also a great option in this type of a volatile environment. The picks include ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF TBT, and Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares TMV.

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ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT): ETF Research Reports

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X ETF (TMV): ETF Research Reports

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN): ETF Research Reports

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PGHY): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.