Treasury Wine Estates (TSRYF) Price Target Decreased by 32.28% to 5.10

The average one-year price target for Treasury Wine Estates (OTCPK:TSRYF) has been revised to $5.10 / share. This is a decrease of 32.28% from the prior estimate of $7.54 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.50 to a high of $6.86 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 36.21% from the latest reported closing price of $8.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treasury Wine Estates. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 14.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSRYF is 0.06%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.13% to 83,570K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,626K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,562K shares , representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSRYF by 20.92% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 8,874K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,176K shares , representing an increase of 19.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSRYF by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 7,232K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,171K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSRYF by 25.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,435K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,375K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSRYF by 19.15% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,370K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.