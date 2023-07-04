Treasury Wine Estates to close commercial winery Karadoc by mid-2024

July 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX said on Wednesday it would be closing its commercial winery, Karadoc, in north-west Victoria by mid-2024, hit by falling consumption levels and rising input costs.

The wine company added that it further planned to divest its commercial vineyards in Lake Cullulleraine and Yankabilly.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jaskiran.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

