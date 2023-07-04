News & Insights

Treasury Wine Estates to close commercial winery Karadoc by mid-2024

July 04, 2023

July 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX said on Wednesday it would be closing its commercial winery, Karadoc, in north-west Victoria by mid-2024, hit by falling consumption levels and rising input costs.

The wine company added that it further planned to divest its commercial vineyards in Lake Cullulleraine and Yankabilly.

