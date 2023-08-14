News & Insights

Treasury Wine Estates profit falls on lower US sales

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

August 14, 2023 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo and John Biju for Reuters

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX reported a 3.3% fall in annual profit on Tuesday, mainly hurt by a decline in wine sales in the United States.

A decline in shipment of premium products and low availability of luxury wines pressured sales at the Treasury America segment, the largest contributor to the winemaker's revenue.

The Melbourne-headquartered company also said on Tuesday it had appointed John Mullen as chairman, who will succeed Paul Rayner.

The company reported a net profit after tax of A$254.5 million for the year ended June 30, compared with A$263.2 million a year earlier.

It declared a final dividend of 17 Australian cents per share, compared with 16 cents last year.

