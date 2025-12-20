Treasury Wine Estates Limited - Depositary Receipt (TSRYY) Price Target Decreased by 25.63% to 3.73

The average one-year price target for Treasury Wine Estates Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TSRYY) has been revised to $3.73 / share. This is a decrease of 25.63% from the prior estimate of $5.01 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.21 to a high of $5.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.31% from the latest reported closing price of $7.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treasury Wine Estates Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSRYY is 0.00%, an increase of 25.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.78% to 417K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Asset Management holds 407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares , representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSRYY by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSRYY by 3.01% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSRYY by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 1K shares.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

