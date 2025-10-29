Treasury Wine Estates Limited - Depositary Receipt (TSRYY) Price Target Decreased by 23.60% to 5.00

The average one-year price target for Treasury Wine Estates Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:TSRYY) has been revised to $5.00 / share. This is a decrease of 23.60% from the prior estimate of $6.54 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.58 to a high of $6.70 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 37.35% from the latest reported closing price of $7.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treasury Wine Estates Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSRYY is 0.00%, an increase of 37.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.08% to 376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madison Asset Management holds 368K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing an increase of 25.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSRYY by 8.96% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 13.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSRYY by 8.20% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing a decrease of 87.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSRYY by 59.35% over the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

Skopos Labs holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing a decrease of 1,600.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSRYY by 97.66% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.