Treasury Wine Estates Issues Unquoted Deferred Share Rights

Treasury Wine Estates Limited has announced the issuance of 57,128 unquoted deferred share rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities, which will not be quoted on the ASX, aim to reward and retain key personnel. Investors may find this move indicative of the company’s focus on long-term growth and talent retention.

