Treasury Wine Estates Issues New Unquoted Securities

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (AU:TWE) has released an update.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited has announced the issuance of 1,088 unquoted equity securities as part of its latest financial maneuver. This move could capture the attention of investors looking for shifts in the company’s capital structure and potential growth strategies. The issuance date for these new securities is set for October 1, 2024.

