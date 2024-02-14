Treasury Wine Estates half-year profit falls almost 13%

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Treasury Wine Estates TWE.AX on Thursday posted a 12.9% drop in first-half profit, hurt by declining sales in the United States, while weak demand for the wine-maker's luxury and premium brands continued to weigh across its key segments.

The world's largest self-distributing wine company said its profit attributable for six months ended Dec. 31 fell to A$166.7 million ($108.19 million) compared with A$188.2 million a year ago and a Jefferies estimate of A$123 million.

($1 = 1.5408 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((aaditya.govindrao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.