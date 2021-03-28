Treasury Wine Estates faces duty rate of 175.6% for Australian wine exports to China
March 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd TWE.AX said on Monday it would face an anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate of 175.6% for its Australian country-of-origin wine in China, after an investigation by that country's Ministry of Commerce.
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
