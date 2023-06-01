Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) Price Target Decreased by 6.14% to 13.73

The average one-year price target for Treasury Wine Estates (ASX:TWE) has been revised to 13.73 / share. This is an decrease of 6.14% from the prior estimate of 14.63 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 16.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.99% from the latest reported closing price of 11.54 / share.

Treasury Wine Estates Maintains 2.93% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.93%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.15%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Treasury Wine Estates. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWE is 0.14%, a decrease of 15.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.47% to 114,320K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 29,773K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,977K shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWE by 11.61% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 21,361K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,557K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,654K shares, representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWE by 4.84% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,561K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,511K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWE by 11.16% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - International Fund Class 1 holds 3,953K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,139K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWE by 14.64% over the last quarter.

