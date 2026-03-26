Treasury Safety or Higher Yield From Corporate Bonds? VGSH vs. VCSH

Key Points

Both funds charge an identical ultra-low expense ratio, but Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF offers a slightly higher yield.

VCSH has outperformed VGSH over the past year but carries a higher maximum drawdown and volatility.

Both portfolios are highly diversified, but VCSH holds corporate bonds while VGSH focuses strictly on U.S. Treasuries.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) and Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) differ mainly in their underlying bond types, risk profiles, and recent yield, with both charging the same minimal expense but VCSH offering a modestly higher payout and higher risk.

Both VGSH and VCSH aim to deliver current income with limited price swings, but they take different routes: VGSH sticks to U.S. Treasuries, while VCSH invests in high-quality corporate bonds. This comparison explores their cost, performance, risk, and portfolio makeup to help investors decide which ETF best fit their needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VGSH VCSH Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-25) 3.78% 4.89% Dividend yield 3.95% 4.34% Beta 0.25 0.41 AUM $32.67 billion $48.3 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both funds are equally affordable at a 0.03% expense ratio, but VCSH may appeal to those seeking a higher payout, as its yield edges past VGSH by 0.5 percentage points.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VGSH VCSH Max drawdown (5 y) -5.72% -9.46% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $948 $958

What's inside

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) invests in investment-grade corporate bonds, aiming for income with only modest price movement. With more than 2500 investment grade corporate bonds and over 16 years of history, the fund’s top positions include United States Treasury Note/Bond ,and Bank of America Corp. The portfolio is diversified across hundreds of investment high-quality bonds, providing broad exposure across the corporate credit space.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH), by contrast, exclusively owns U.S. Treasury securities. Its largest allocations are to various Treasury notes and bonds, offering a pure-play on government credit quality and minimizing exposure to corporate credit risk.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Investors use short-term bond funds for stability, income, and lower volatility than stocks. The key consideration is whether the bond exposure is to U.S. government bonds or corporate debt. This distinction is central when choosing between the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities, so its returns depend primarily on short-term government yields. With minimal credit risk, the fund typically performs well during periods of market caution. In contrast, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) invests in investment-grade corporate bonds, offering a higher yield but greater sensitivity to business conditions and investor sentiment toward corporate credit, rather than just to interest rates.

Investors should consider the intended role of this portfolio segment during market downturns. VGSH provides a straightforward Treasury allocation for defensive capital. VCSH offers higher income but increases exposure to corporate borrowers, making it more sensitive to economic cycles and shifts in credit market sentiment.





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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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