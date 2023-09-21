Treasury Reveals Two-Year, Five-Year & Seven-Year Note Auction Details

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department has revealed the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury announced plans to sell $48 billion worth of two-year notes, $49 billion worth of five-year notes and $37 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $45 billion worth of two-year notes, $46 billion worth of five-year notes and $36 billion worth of seven-year notes.

While the two-year note auction attracted well above average demand, the five-year and seven-year note auctions attracted average demand.

