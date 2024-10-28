Treasury Reveals Results Of Two-Year, Five-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Monday announced the results of this month's auctions of $69 billion worth of two-year notes and $70 billion worth of five-year notes.

While the two-year note auction attracted below average demand, the five-year note auction attracted roughly average demand.

The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.130 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 3.520 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.63.

Meanwhile, the five-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.138 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

The Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 3.519 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.38.

The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.

On Tuesday, the Treasury Department is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

