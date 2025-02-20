Treasury Reveals Details Of Two-Year, Five-Year & Seven-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The two-year and five-year note auctions attracted average demand, while the seven-year note auction attracted slightly above average demand.

On Wednesday, the Treasury revealed this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds attracted below average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.