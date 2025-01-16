Treasury Reveals Details Of Twenty-Year Bond Auction

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of the first auction of twenty-year bonds of the new year.

The Treasury announced plans to sell $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting modestly below average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 4.686 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.50, while the ten previous twenty-year bond auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.