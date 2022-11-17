Treasury Reveals Details Of Two-Year, Five-Year & Seven-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of both the two-year and five-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $42 billion worth of two-year notes, $43 billion worth of five-year notes and $35 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The two-year note auction attracted average demand, the five-year note auction attracted above average demand and the seven-year note auction attracted modestly below average demand.

