Treasury Reveals Details Of Two-Year, Five-Year & Seven-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury announced it plans to sell $43 billion worth of two-year notes, $44 billion worth of five-year notes and $36 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $44 billion worth of two-year notes, $45 billion worth of five-year notes and $37 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The two-year note auction attracted below average demand, while five-year and seven-year note auctions attracted above average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.