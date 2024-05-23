Treasury Reveals Details Of Two-Year, Five-Year & Seven-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of both the two-year and five-year note auctions will be announced next Tuesday, while the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $69 billion worth of two-year notes, $70 billion worth of five-year notes and $44 billion worth of seven-year notes. All three auctions attracted modestly below average demand.

The Treasury revealed on Wednesday that this month's auction of $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds attracted below average demand.

