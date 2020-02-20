Treasury Reveals Details Of Two-Five, Five-Year And Seven-Year Note Auctions

(RTTNews) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $40 billion worth of two-year notes, $41 billion worth of five-year notes and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Thursday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $40 billion worth of two-year notes, $41 billion worth of five-year notes and $32 billion worth of seven-year notes.

The two-year auction attracted above average demand, while the five-year and seven-year note auctions attracted below average demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.