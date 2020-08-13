Markets

Treasury Reveals Details Of This Month's Twenty-Year Bond Auction

RTTNews.com
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday revealed the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

The Treasury said it plans to sell $20 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $17 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, drawing a high yield of 1.059 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The Treasury sold $20 billion worth of twenty-year bonds in May in the first twenty-year bond auction since 1986.

