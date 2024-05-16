News & Insights

Treasury Reveals Details Of This Month's Twenty-Year Bond Auction

May 16, 2024 — 01:36 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds on Thursday.

The Treasury revealed plans to sell $16 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Wednesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $13 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting well above average demand.

The Treasury is due to announce the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes next Thursday.

Last week, the Treasury revealed this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds all attracted average demand.

