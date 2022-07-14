Treasury Reveals Details Of This Month's Twenty-Year Bond Auction

Markets

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $14 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced Wednesday, July 20.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $14 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting above average demand.

The announcement of the details of the twenty-year bonds auction comes after the Treasury announced the results of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds earlier this week.

The three-year note auction attracted average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted below average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted above average demand.

