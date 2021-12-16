Treasury Reveals Details Of This Month's Twenty-Year Bond Auction

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auction of twenty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $20 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, with the results of the auction due to be announced next Tuesday.

Last month, the Treasury sold $23 billion worth of twenty-year bonds, attracting average demand.

The twenty-year bond auction drew a high yield of 2.065 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.34, which matched the average of the ten previous auctions.

The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.