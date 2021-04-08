Treasury Reveals Details Of Long-Term Securities Auctions

(RTTNews) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.

The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $38 billion worth of ten-year notes and $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The results of both the three-year and ten-year note auctions will be announced next Monday, while the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Tuesday.

Last month, the Treasury also sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $38 billion worth of ten-year notes and $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.

The three-year note auction attracted strong demand, the ten-year note auction attracted roughly average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted slightly below average demand.

